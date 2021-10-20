Nearly 80% of north-east adults ‘unaware’ of impact food waste has on carbon emissions

Zero Waste Scotland research has found that nearly four in five Aberdonians are unaware food waste can have a bigger effect on climate change than plastic.

Studies done by the national charity have found that sending just 1kg of leftovers and scraps to landfill produces the same carbon emissions as 25,000 500ml plastic bottles.

The not-for-profit body is calling on locals to re-examine their attitudes to food waste – after finding 79% of adults in the north-east are unaware food could have a bigger impact on environment than plastic.

‘Vast majority unaware of food waste impact’

Research done by Zero Waste Scotland has found 65% of Aberdonians think reducing plastic is the best way to shrink their carbon footprint.

The agency has welcomed a change in attitudes in recent years towards the sight of bottles and packaging ahead of a forthcoming Scottish Government ban on single-use items.

Campaigners are now hoping to highlight the real cost of food waste to encourage the same movement of mentality in the run-up to Cop26.

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “The same shift now needs to happen for food waste.

“Our research shows that most Aberdonians think they are doing what they can for climate change, but the majority are unaware of the massive impact of food waste.

“We know people want to do their bit for the environment so our message is this – the easiest way you can fight climate change is by reducing the amount of food you waste. It’s as simple as that.”

Zero Waste Scotland’s findings come from a YouGov poll which sampled 1,004 adults with figures weighted to be representative of Scotland.

Tips to reduce food waste