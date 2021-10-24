All the Aberdeenshire road closures in the next week you need to be aware of

If you’re travelling around Aberdeenshire this week, here’s a handy wrap-up of all the new and ongoing roadworks and road closures in place.

These run from October 25-31.

New road closures in Aberdeenshire

On Monday, October 25 the C141c Lyne of Linton to B9119 road at Blackbaulk will close of the day for utility works to be carried out. The diversion takes drivers via the C142c to the U144c, to the B9119 and to the C141c.

The C121C and C116C Monymusk road, near Inverurie, will be closed from Monday for works on behalf of Openreach. A diversion in place will take you on the C121C Pitfichie Crossroads to C116C Delab; C116C to C117C Mains Coullie; C117C to Bridge Road Kemnay; Station Road, Kemnay; B993 Kemnay to C121C Monymusk and vice versa.

The road will be closed from the C121C Pitfichie Crossroads to Delab and from the C116C Delab for around 200 metres. It will reopen on Wednesday, October 27.

On Monday the B9003 near Ellon will close until Wednesday at the Forvie Centre for drainage works.

Kirk Brae in Cuminestown will be shut from High Street to Plane Trees from Monday to Friday to allow Openreach to carry out repairs. The alternative route takes motorists via High Street (Turriff), B9027 (New Byth), Kirk Brae, or High Street, Stanryknowe Brae (Garmond), B9027 (Turriff), Kirk Brae And vice versa

On Monday, the C2C near Ellon will close between the B999 and C7C junctions. The road is closed for road repair works and is expected to reopen on Friday. The diversion in place is via the B999 (Pitmedden), B9000 (Newburgh), C7C (Udny Station) and vice versa.

In Maud, Castle Road, Bank Road, Henry Lane, Park Crescent, Deer Road, Deer Road East and West will be closed over the week for carriageway patching.

Similar work will also be carried out in Mintlaw’s Baluss Place, Bain Drive, Davidson Drive, Newlands Road, Academy Gardens, James Mitchell Place, Arden Circle and Mormond Crescent. The roads will reopen on Friday.

Cluny Meadows, Sauchen, will be closed from its junction with C108c to number 3 from Monday. Fowl water drainage and sewage work will be carried out until December 3. The diversion is via Main Street, Sauchen.

From Wednesday the C108c Sauchen will be closed for resurfacing works from the junction with C109c the Neuk to C108c Lundy. The road will reopen on Friday. Until then, the diversion takes you via the C108c to A944 and then the A944 to Main Street.

On Wednesday, the U81B from B9003 at Mains of Collieston to the A975 at Knapperna will be closed for two days. This is to allow workers safe access to the grass verge to erect poles. The diversion follows the U81B (Collieston), A975 (Collieston) and U81B (Collieston).

Bervie Braes in Stonehaven will also close from Wednesday. This is the annual winter closure to reduce the risk of landslips. It is expected to open in March. The diversion is around the A957, the A92 to the C27K and vice versa.

Closures expected to end

The B9005, between B9170 and the C29S junction, closed last week for “urgent” road surfacing works. It is expected to reopen on Friday, October 29. The diversion currently in place is via the B9005 (Fyvie), A947 (Oldmeldrum), B9170 (Methlick) and vice versa.

The C8M Loch Muick road, Ballater is expected to reopen on Sunday, October 31. The road was closed in April to reduce traffic volumes.

Vehicles are not permitted to travel in a south-westerly direction from its junction with the B976 or on the U9M from its junction with the B976. Vehicles are also not permitted to travel south on the C8M from its junction with the U9M.

The C9S Foulzie – Fisherie Cotwells road at Bridge of Fortrie closed last week for 10 days due to a collapsed bridge. It is also expected to reopen on Sunday.

The C5K A957 at Lochton to Wheywells will also reopen on Sunday. It was closed from Calladrum to Wheywells for Scottish Water to carry out mains replacement work on October 11. While still in place, the diversion route goes from the C5K to the C32K to the B9077 South Deeside Road, on to the A957 Slug Road and back on to the C5K and vice versa.

Long-term Aberdeenshire road closures

Bridge Street in Banff will remain closed between Low Street to Old Market Place for reconstruction works. It was closed on October 16 and is planned to be reopened on December 3. A diversion for these works takes you around Low Street, Carmelite Street and Old Market Place.

The A981 will remain closed at the Weetingshill Bends for surface dressings. The road was closed on May 31 and it is planned to reopen on November 1.

Marischal Street, Thistle Street and Back Street in Peterhead will all remain closed. The streets were closed on June 26 for Covid distancing and are expected to remain closed for some time.

The U91K at Laurencekirk will remain closed at the Oatyhill Rail Bridge for structural work. The road was closed on August 14 and is expected to remain closed until February 2022.

Additionally, the U139c road, Westhill will also remain closed due to repairs at the Craigiedarg Bridge. It was closed July 2019 and is not expected to reopen until September 2022.

The U64s Devil’s Folly Road, Culsalmond is closed from the A96 to Williamston House access road to Culsalmond in Insch. It closed on March 1 for carriageway repairs and will reopen in April 2022. he diversion takes you via A96 to A920 at Culsalmond school, A920 to C64s at Kirkton of Culsalmond to U64s at Mosside and vice versa.

Cameron Street in Stonehaven is closed for flood protection scheme works with a one-way system from the junction with Cameron Terrace to the junction with Ann Street is in place. The street was closed in May 2019 and will not reopen until June 2022.

White Bridge in Stonehaven is also closed for the flood protection scheme works from Cameron Terrace. It will also reopen in June 2022.

The U70K, Stonehaven is closed from C1K at Tewel towards Auquhirie for structural repairs. The road closed in March 2021 and will remain closed until October 2022. The diversion is from C1K to U69K, to Broomfield Road, to U70K and vice versa.

Golf Road in Ellon will reopen in September 2022 after being closed on August 9 for construction work access.

The U135s School Lane in Turriff is closed for building repair access from the junction with Victoria Street to the junction with Schoolhill. It closed on September 4 and is not expected to reopen until March 2023. The diversion route takes you through Victoria Street, Victoria Terrace and Schoolhill.

The above closures are for the roads maintained by Aberdeenshire Council.

