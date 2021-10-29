Consultation into ways of improving travel connections on A93 opens to public

A consultation looking into ways of improving travel connections on the A93 between Aberdeen and Banchory has opened to the public.

The road has been identified by Aberdeen Council as one of the city’s ‘priority radial routes’, linking it to the heart of Aberdeenshire, and the study is aiming to find options for encouraging sustainable travel on the vital road without affecting other routes.

Its biggest focus will be on active travel and public transport connections – and local residents have now been given the opportunity to have their say on these issues.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, the local authority’s transport spokeswoman, said: “We welcome the start of the process to identify options for improving transport connections on the A93 as part of the continuing work to lock-in the benefits of the AWPR in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“I’d encourage people who use the route and particularly residents in the local area to take part in the study.”

The consultation takes the form of a ‘Placecheck’ exercise, meaning users drag a pin to point at a particular place where problems occur before describing the issue.

To access the consultation, and find instructions on how it works, click here.