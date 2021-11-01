Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Highland accountants Reid & Fraser makes history with employee ownership

By Kelly Wilson
November 1, 2021, 11:45 am
To go with story by Kelly Wilson. Reid & Fraser becomes Scotland?s first ever employee-owned full-service accountancy firm Picture shows; Stuart Walker, Reid & Fraser director. Unknown. Supplied by Holyrood PR Date; Unknown

Highland-based Reid & Fraser has made history by becoming Scotland’s first employee-owned full-service accountancy firm.

Director Stuart Walker said the move to employee-ownership, would help “secure the future” of the firm, which has offices in Thurso and Wick.

The company, which was founded in 1915, currently has 17 employees who now all own a stake of the business through the employee ownership trust (EOT).

EOT easy decision to make

Mr Walker said: “We have loyal employees who have developed relationships with our clients, so adopting employee ownership felt like the obvious route to take.

“It was an easy decision.

“This move will hopefully give both our senior and our junior accountants, and perhaps those looking to make the move to Reid & Fraser, a clear path of progression to director level and a sense of stability that may not be present at other firms.”

Having spent 25 years at the company, Mr Walker said he had seen other firms within the region being bought over and relocated, leaving local professionals with few options, and thus felt it was important to maintain the accountancy firm’s independence.

Secures future of business for employees

He added: “To think of selling or merging the practice didn’t sit right with me because there would always be that uncertainty surrounding the future for our staff and clients should there be a merger or relocation.

“However, with employee ownership it shifts the control and emphasis of the business to those which matter most, the staff.”

Mr Walker looked towards the professional accountancy body, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) for advice on a succession plan as the 50-year-old began to plan his future exit strategy.

Long serving employees Steven MacGregor and Linda Cameron will join him in an enhanced management team.

Firm is ‘trailblazer’

Mr Walker also sought guidance from employee ownership specialists, Lindsays Solicitors and Ownership Associates to navigate the process.

Douglas Roberts, a partner at Lindsays, said: “Reid & Fraser is a trailblazer, setting the path for other firms of accountants to follow.

“They are possibly the first full service firm of chartered accountants in the UK to move to employee ownership so we are sure that others in the sector will be watching with interest to see the benefits it brings, which are many.”

Reid & Fraser offer services in accounts, taxation and business advisory and support services to a wide range of businesses and individuals.

Research published earlier this year suggested that employee-owned firms fared better than other businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]