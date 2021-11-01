Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by bus on Aberdeen city centre street

A pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being hit by a bus on an Aberdeen city centre street.

Police were alerted to the incident which took place on Guild Street at around 5pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the incident and the road was closed.

A police spokesman confirmed that the pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

The road was later reopened and no further police action was taken.