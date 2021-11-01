Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by bus on Aberdeen city centre street By Lauren Taylor November 1, 2021, 2:13 pm Guild Street, Aberdeen. A pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being hit by a bus on an Aberdeen city centre street. Police were alerted to the incident which took place on Guild Street at around 5pm on Sunday. Emergency services attended the incident and the road was closed. A police spokesman confirmed that the pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown. The road was later reopened and no further police action was taken. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Woman, 81, taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash near Banff Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle on A82 at Fort William Weather forecast: Flood alerts issued for parts of north-east as rain hits