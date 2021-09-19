Man arrested after ‘stolen bus’ crashes into wall in Fraserburgh

A man has been arrested after a bus was reportedly stolen in Fraserburgh before it crashed into a wall.

The Stagecoach vehicle was driven off from the bus station in the Aberdeenshire town before the collision.

It is understood it only made it a short distance before it mounted the pavement, narrowly missing a bus stop.

Police were called to College Bounds in Fraserburgh shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday.

Photographs from the scene show the collision attracted a crowd of people in the town centre.

A police spokesman said: “At about 9.35pm on Saturday, September 18, officers received a report of a bus being stolen from Hanover Street in Fraserburgh.

“It was later traced in the College Bounds area and a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“He has been released pending further inquiries, which remain ongoing.”