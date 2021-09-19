Man arrested after ‘stolen bus’ crashes into wall in Fraserburgh By Martin Cutler and David Mackay September 19, 2021, 2:22 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm Police traced the bus to College Bounds in Fraserburgh. Photo: SWD Media A man has been arrested after a bus was reportedly stolen in Fraserburgh before it crashed into a wall. The Stagecoach vehicle was driven off from the bus station in the Aberdeenshire town before the collision. It is understood it only made it a short distance before it mounted the pavement, narrowly missing a bus stop. A 30-year-old man was arrested after police were called to the scene. Photo: SWD Media Police were called to College Bounds in Fraserburgh shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday. Photographs from the scene show the collision attracted a crowd of people in the town centre. A police spokesman said: “At about 9.35pm on Saturday, September 18, officers received a report of a bus being stolen from Hanover Street in Fraserburgh. “It was later traced in the College Bounds area and a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. “He has been released pending further inquiries, which remain ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.