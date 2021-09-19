Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police report 44 offences after 500 cars turn up to ‘not so mini’ car meet in Aberdeen

By Kirstin Tait
September 19, 2021, 2:42 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Craibstone Park and Ride, Dyce, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Police are carrying out inquiries after 500 vehicles turned up to a car meet in an Aberdeen car park.

The event was advertised on both Facebook and Tik Tok under the title “Aberdeen not so mini meet”, taking place on Saturday evening at 7pm.

Organisers released the event location – Craibstone Park and Ride, near Dyce – just hours before it was due to start.

In preparation, those behind the event warned other drivers that “there will more than likely be police patrolling the location”.

Despite the warning, officers say that a total of 44 offences were detected.

They said that the majority of the crimes related to construction and use offences, while one vehicle was seized for not having insurance.

However, police confirm there were no instances of anti-social driving.

Attendees had been advised in the run up the meet up that it would be a “static” one, which meant, according to the Facebook event: “No burnouts, revving, big skids/full sends and no being a yob.”

‘Irresponsible’ gatherings

It comes after a similar event in May held at the Queens Links Leisure Park – thought to be organised by the same people – led to “numerous” reports to police of alleged dangerous and careless driving, as well as excessive noise.

Videos posted online of the previous meet up had shown cars performing noisy burnouts while people physically held the vehicles in place.

Spectators could also been seen to watch from nearby as cars burnt rubber and motorcyclists were seen doing wheelies while followed by police.

Speaking at the time, Constable Callum Kerr described the event as “irresponsibly organised” and said inquiries were ongoing to identify those responsible.

Noisy burnouts were done during the meet-up at Queens Links in May.

In light of Saturday night’s meet up, police are warning car owners that any vehicle modifications must be road-legal while insurance providers should be made aware of any changes.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “A number of vehicles were found to have illegal modifications attached and officers will be making follow-up inquiries with the relevant insurance companies.

“If you modify your vehicle, you must first ensure that the modification is road-legal and also make your insurance provider aware. In some instances, the modification may invalidate your insurance cover and leave you liable.

“Overall, our engagement with motorists at this event was positive and it was pleasing to see that, despite the significant number of attendees, there were no instances of antisocial driving.”

