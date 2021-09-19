Police report 44 offences after 500 cars turn up to ‘not so mini’ car meet in Aberdeen

Police are carrying out inquiries after 500 vehicles turned up to a car meet in an Aberdeen car park.

The event was advertised on both Facebook and Tik Tok under the title “Aberdeen not so mini meet”, taking place on Saturday evening at 7pm.

Organisers released the event location – Craibstone Park and Ride, near Dyce – just hours before it was due to start.

In preparation, those behind the event warned other drivers that “there will more than likely be police patrolling the location”.

Despite the warning, officers say that a total of 44 offences were detected.

They said that the majority of the crimes related to construction and use offences, while one vehicle was seized for not having insurance.

However, police confirm there were no instances of anti-social driving.

Attendees had been advised in the run up the meet up that it would be a “static” one, which meant, according to the Facebook event: “No burnouts, revving, big skids/full sends and no being a yob.”

‘Irresponsible’ gatherings

It comes after a similar event in May held at the Queens Links Leisure Park – thought to be organised by the same people – led to “numerous” reports to police of alleged dangerous and careless driving, as well as excessive noise.

Videos posted online of the previous meet up had shown cars performing noisy burnouts while people physically held the vehicles in place.

Spectators could also been seen to watch from nearby as cars burnt rubber and motorcyclists were seen doing wheelies while followed by police.

Speaking at the time, Constable Callum Kerr described the event as “irresponsibly organised” and said inquiries were ongoing to identify those responsible.

In light of Saturday night’s meet up, police are warning car owners that any vehicle modifications must be road-legal while insurance providers should be made aware of any changes.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “A number of vehicles were found to have illegal modifications attached and officers will be making follow-up inquiries with the relevant insurance companies.

“If you modify your vehicle, you must first ensure that the modification is road-legal and also make your insurance provider aware. In some instances, the modification may invalidate your insurance cover and leave you liable.

“Overall, our engagement with motorists at this event was positive and it was pleasing to see that, despite the significant number of attendees, there were no instances of antisocial driving.”