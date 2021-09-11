Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen celebrate Shoemakers Guild’s 500th anniversary

Members of the Aberdeen Shoemakers Incorporation gathered for the first time since the pandemic began to celebrate the organisation’s 500th anniversary.

The shoemakers were among the earliest members of the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen joining in 1520 and today maintain their place at the heart of the modern organisation.

Functioning as one of the first quality control groups in the city, those seeking membership have to pass a skills test in order to prove their expertise.

Deacon Brian Donald said: “The event is to celebrate 500 years since the Aberdeen Shoemakers Corporation were awarded our seal of cause, I suppose its actually 501 years but we were unable to celebrate last year because of Covid.

“The seal of cause gave the shoemakers the right to call ourselves a corporation and to elect a deacon who would serve as the head of the trade. We got to make sure that every pair of shoes sold in Aberdeen was of a certain standard.

“Because of Covid, this is the first time that all the members have been in the same room as one another in over a year and a half.”

Welcoming change

While the main focus of the evening was celebrating the historic landmark, members also welcomed their first female member Sarah Machray, into their ranks.

They also congratulated ex-deacon, Donald Law on 70 years of membership after joining when he was just 21.

Mr Donald added: “It isn’t a feat we are likely to see again, my father-in-law is a third-generation shoemaker who has been a part of the corporation since he was 21-years-old.

“He is actually going to be retiring as of next week, so it is nice to recognise so many years within the shoemakers.

“With our elections taking place next week, another two of our older members are also retiring – George Bruce who has been a member for 45 years and David Lesley who has been a member for 42 years will also step down.”

As the first time that the members had seen each other in a number of months, the group was able to officially recognise their first female member.

Mr Donald added: “Historically the Seven Incorporated Trades has always been male dominated, it has never been written that woman can’t join but it has just never happened – so we are very proud that this is no longer the case.”

‘It isn’t everyday that you get invited to a 500th birthday party’

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who is a member of the corporation, was also in attendance at the festivities.

He said: “It is absolutely fantastic to celebrate an organisation with so many historical ties to Aberdeen.

“They have always been such supporters of the city, during Covid the Seven Incorporated Trades were such a massive financial supporter of the Lord Provost’s charitable trust.

“It is a very special party, it isn’t everyday that you get invited to a 500th birthday party.”