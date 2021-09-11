Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen celebrate Shoemakers Guild’s 500th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen celebrate Shoemakers Guild’s 500th anniversary

By Daniel Boal
September 11, 2021, 3:23 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Aberdeen Shoemakers Association marked its 500th anniversary with an event at the Seven Incorporated Trades Building. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen Shoemakers Association marked its 500th anniversary with an event at the Seven Incorporated Trades Building. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Members of the Aberdeen Shoemakers Incorporation gathered for the first time since the pandemic began to celebrate the organisation’s 500th anniversary.

The shoemakers were among the earliest members of the Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen joining in 1520 and today maintain their place at the heart of the modern organisation.

Functioning as one of the first quality control groups in the city, those seeking membership have to pass a skills test in order to prove their expertise.

Deacon Brian Donald said: “The event is to celebrate 500 years since the Aberdeen Shoemakers Corporation were awarded our seal of cause, I suppose its actually 501 years but we were unable to celebrate last year because of Covid.

“The seal of cause gave the shoemakers the right to call ourselves a corporation and to elect a deacon who would serve as the head of the trade. We got to make sure that every pair of shoes sold in Aberdeen was of a certain standard.

“Because of Covid, this is the first time that all the members have been in the same room as one another in over a year and a half.”

Welcoming change

While the main focus of the evening was celebrating the historic landmark, members also welcomed their first female member Sarah Machray, into their ranks.

They also congratulated ex-deacon, Donald Law on 70 years of membership after joining when he was just 21.

Mr Donald added: “It isn’t a feat we are likely to see again, my father-in-law is a third-generation shoemaker who has been a part of the corporation since he was 21-years-old.

“He is actually going to be retiring as of next week, so it is nice to recognise so many years within the shoemakers.

“With our elections taking place next week, another two of our older members are also retiring – George Bruce who has been a member for 45 years and David Lesley who has been a member for 42 years will also step down.”

As the first time that the members had seen each other in a number of months, the group was able to officially recognise their first female member.

Mr Donald added: “Historically the Seven Incorporated Trades has always been male dominated, it has never been written that woman can’t join but it has just never happened – so we are very proud that this is no longer the case.”

‘It isn’t everyday that you get invited to a 500th birthday party’

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who is a member of the corporation, was also in attendance at the festivities.

He said: “It is absolutely fantastic to celebrate an organisation with so many historical ties to Aberdeen.

“They have always been such supporters of the city, during Covid the Seven Incorporated Trades were such a massive financial supporter of the Lord Provost’s charitable trust.

“It is a very special party, it isn’t everyday that you get invited to a 500th birthday party.”

