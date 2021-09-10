Friday courts round-up – Man who feared mafia hit and the woman fined over racist rant

Good evening – it was a varied day in courtrooms across our areas.

Man assaulted reveller who insulted him

A karaoke singer assaulted a fellow reveller who insulted him after his performance, leaving him requiring hospital treatment.

Darren Stephenson, 29, pushed the man outside McNasty’s. on Summer Street, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the road.

The male had earlier become “verbally abusive” after Stephenson had performed karaoke inside the venue.

Following the incident, Stephenson’s victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and received treatment for a cut above his eye.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence for reports and ordered Stephenson’s personal appearance.

Woman fined over racist rant

A woman who hurled racist abuse at a fellow bus passenger in Inverness has been ordered to pay the victim compensation.

Sharon Hughes, 52, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing over the incident on November 7 last year.

Hughes previously pled guilty to a charge of acting in a racially aggravated manner which caused, or was intended to cause, alarm or distress.

Ordering Hughes to pay compensation of £300 plus a £20 victim surcharge Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said: “Your behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable.”

A man who was caught with more than £6,000 worth of cocaine has claimed he was forced to sell drugs after being on the run from the Nigerian mafia.

Elixlis Ejiofor, 37, admitted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug, while also providing a fake identity to cops in order to conceal his identity.

The court heard that Ejiofor had turned to selling drugs as a means to make money and avoid returning to Nigeria – where a bounty had been put on his head.

The 37-year old was snared as part of a police sting operation at properties on Headland Court and Portland Street, Aberdeen in November 2020.

Ejiofor was found with more than 70 grams of cocaine – which had a street value of £6,090.

He received an 18-month prison sentence.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told the 37-year old that he was selling a Class A drug that causes “significant harm” and it was this she would have to take into account.

She sentenced Ejiofor, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 18 months in prison, backdated to November 27 2020.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.