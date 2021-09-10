Man jailed over cocaine haul feared Nigerian mafia hit

A man who was caught with more than £6,000 worth of cocaine has claimed he was forced to sell drugs after being on the run from the Nigerian mafia.

Elixlis Ejiofor, 37, admitted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug, while also providing a fake identity to cops in order to conceal his identity.

The court heard that Ejiofor had turned to selling drugs as a means to make money and avoid returning to Nigeria – where a bounty had been put on his head.

The 37-year old was snared as part of a police sting operation at properties on Headland Court and Portland Street, Aberdeen in November 2020.

Ejiofor was found with more than 70 grams of cocaine – which had a street value of £6,090.

He received an 18-month prison sentence.

Accused’s ‘life was in danger’ in Nigeria

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that Ejiofor was found with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine across the properties he was connected to – including in one instance where the drugs were hidden behind a bathroom panel.

She also said Ejiofor had given police officers a false name and date of birth in order to evade detection.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had turned to dealing drugs as his “life was in danger” back in Nigeria.

He added: “He wanted to stay in the UK as long as possible because this group – who are Nigerian Mafioso – had sanctioned a hit on him if he ever returned home.

“He came to Aberdeen to get a job but that fell through and he was offered an opportunity to make some money.

“He takes full responsibility and he accepts the consequences of his actions.”

‘Significant harm’ of drug was taken into account

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told the 37-year old that he was selling a Class A drug that causes “significant harm” and it was this she would have to take into account.

She sentenced Ejiofor, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 18 months in prison, backdated to November 27 2020.