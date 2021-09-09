Learner driver sparked police chase in car she stole from grandmother

A learner driver who stole her granny’s car sparked a police chase through a north-east town, and only stopped once she’d led officers to her front door.

And less than two months later Gemma Paterson was involved in another police chase in a different car.

Paterson took the keys to her grandmother’s white Suzuki from the bowl in the kitchen after telling her relative she was popping to the back door for a cigarette on June 13.

The 21-year-old didn’t return to her grandmother’s house, though, and instead took her relative’s credit card, £20 cash and her car.

The car was reported stolen two hours later when Paterson’s gran was heading to bed around 10.30pm and noticed it missing from outside.

She called the police and told them she suspected it was her granddaughter responsible.

Led police on chase through town

The following morning around 10.15am officers spotted Paterson, who only held a provisional license so should have been accompanied and showing L-plates, heading over the Macduff – Banff bridge.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Banff Sheriff Court: “She failed to stop for police and ignoring their blue lights led them along Gellymill Street, Duff Street, Institution Street and Union Road to Banff where she drove through town before finally stopping at her home on Wilson Road.

“Police approached her within the vehicle and noted a strong smell of cannabis. A roadside drug test tested positive for cannabis.

‘I was going to return it’

“She was cautioned and charged and in response to officers said ‘I did steal my granny’s car. I was going to return it today and put the keys through her door’.

“She was taken to Fraserburgh Police Station where she refused to give a blood sample for anaylsis. The credit card was found in her purse.”

Just weeks later Paterson was involved in a second police pursuit, this time using a car in Fraserburgh.

She was spotted at the Asda fuel station but drove off when approached by police on August 6.

“She was alone in the car and failed to stop the BMW 5 Series when police approached,” the fiscal added.

“They were led in pursuit along Watermill Road, Boothby Road and Buchan Road, at estimated speeds of 50mph in a 40mph zone, before she stopped the car.

“Checks showed she only had a provisional license.”

Paterson was also driving uninsured.

Had been led down ‘pretty dark path’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw said the young mum had been “particularly off the rails” at the time after becoming estranged from her family and entering a relationship.

“This was a toxic relationship to both of them and it led Miss Paterson down a pretty dark path.

“She is now hopeful this rash of offending can be put behind her and she can work towards a pro-social lifestyle and deal with her issues.”

Paterson also pled guilty to two charges of failing to stop for police, driving without insurance, stealing one car and failing to provide a blood sample.

She was also sentenced for a further incident which saw her punch and verbally threaten another woman in Banff on January 25.

Paterson, of Wilson Road, Banff, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and given a total of 180 hours unpaid work.

