‘Growing concerns’ for woman reported missing from Laurencekirk

A 66-year-old woman has been reported missing from Laurencekirk.

Ellie Mundie, or Smith, was last seen in Union Square, Aberdeen, on Sunday September 5.

There are growing concerns for her welfare and police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace her.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins with fair hair.

Ms Smith was last seen wearing a brown or purple waterproof jacket, black leggings, a yellow t-shirt and was carrying a small leather black handbag.

Anyone who may have seen her or who may have information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference number PS-20210907-2733.