House fire closes Lhanbryde road

Emergency crews have been called to a house fire in Lhanbryde.

St Andrew’s Road was closed in the Moray village shortly before 4pm on Monday due to the incident.

Two fire engines rushed to the scene following reports of a blaze in the home’s first floor.

Some damage could be seen on the outside of the building.

Crews working at the scene reported the fire was under control within about 30 minutes.

It is understood that everyone was able to leave the building on their own.

A fire service spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.48pm following reports of a fire at a dwelling house on St Andrew’s Road in Lhanbryde.

“We mobilised two appliances, one from Elgin and one from Lossiemouth. The stop message was received at 4.19pm.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”