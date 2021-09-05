Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Boris Johnson arrives at Balmoral for weekend with Queen

By Ben Hendry and David Mackay
September 5, 2021, 12:37 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Boris Johnson is at Balmoral for a weekend with the Queen. Photo: Shutterstock/DCT Media
Boris Johnson is at Balmoral for a weekend with the Queen. Photo: Shutterstock/DCT Media

Boris Johnson has been spotted arriving for a weekend with the Queen at Balmoral.

A motorcade said to contain the prime minister arrived at the Deeside estate on Saturday.

At about 5pm a large police vehicle pulled up at the Balmoral car park just off the banks of the River Dee.

A motorcade containing Boris Johnson arrived at Balmoral on Saturday. Photo: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

A small crowd of tourists had gathered near the gates for some selfies at the famous spot when word spread that an important arrival was expected.

Two armed police officers were stationed near the gates along with what appeared to be royal representatives from the estate.

A small handful of press photographers advised that the prime minister and his family were expected, and quickly started snapping photographs when the cavalcade of Range Rovers with blacked-out windows appeared.

Armed police were spotted at the scene waiting for his arrival. Photo: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

They weren’t the only ones disappointed not to glimpse the UK leader at Balmoral.

One dismayed tourist bemoaned that she didn’t even catch the sight of a mop of blonde hair through the tinted glass.

The Daily Mail has reported that Boris Johnson is attending Balmoral with his wife Carrie and 16-month-old son Wilfred.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.