Men selling door-to-door arrested after allegedly assaulting homeowners in Cults

Men attempting to sell items door-to-door in Cults have been arrested after allegedly assaulting a homeowner and police officers.

Police say the men, aged 28 and 20-years-old were arrested and charged in connection with reported pedlar and assault incidents, which allegedly took place in Cults on Thursday.

Officers have asked residents in the area to remain vigilant following the alleged offences.

The first incident is said to have taken place at a property in Ashfield Road when a 28-year-old man attempted to sell items to a homeowner.

The woman allegedly refused and the man threatened her before walking off.

Police say the man was found and charged a short distance away.

The second alleged incident happened just an hour later in Kirk Brae when a second man is reported to have tried to sell items to another homeowner – which was again refused.

An altercation broke out between the seller and the victim, who suffered a head injury as a result.

Officers traced a 20-year-old man a short distance away from the address who they say then verbally and physically abused the officers. He has now been charged.

Sergeant Julie Smith from the Westend and Hazelhead Community Policing Team said: “We are aware of unlicensed sellers attempting door to door sales in the area and would urge the public to remain vigilant.

“Thankfully no-one was seriously injured during these incidents, however a member of the public and two police officers were both verbally and physically abused, which is wholly unacceptable.

“Both men are due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.”

Police have said that anyone with concerns regarding criminality should report them by calling their 101 number.