Charities offered chance to boost profile at Affa Fine Open Air Market

Charities across the north-east can now benefit from an open air market set up to support independent traders during the pandemic.

Etiom Events has teamed up with Leys Estate Group for the Affa Fine Open Air Market, which runs at the Milton of Crathes on the first Sunday of every month.

Since it launched in November last year, traders were able to make use of the open air environment to sell their wares, which ranged from food and drink to homeware, upcycled clothing and accessories.

Now that restrictions have eased further, organisers want to help charities also hit by the pandemic to boost their profile and raise much-needed funds.

One charity per month will be able to go along to the market, and will be helped by Etiom and Leys to promote their attendance.

Gavin Esslemont, founder of Etiom Events, said: “The market was founded to help those who were hurting from the lockdowns and were struggling to find their footing when it came to an unpredictable job sector.

Valuable opportunities

“Many of the traders are people who have lost out due to the pandemic – with some from the oil and gas industry – and have developed their hobby for food or making things into a small business to help support them through the pandemic.

“By working with Leys Estate Group – who themselves work closely with several local charities – gives us a chance to reach out and be able to help and support their cause.”

David Smart, chief executive of Leys Estate Group added: “Following a difficult 18 months, the markets provide a valuable opportunity for small businesses and vendors to reach new customers.

“Our hope is that the charitable organisations which work with us at each market will also benefit from, not only fundraising opportunities on the day, but the opportunity to raise awareness of their vital work.”

Charities and community organisations keen to attend a future market should e-mail susane.shepherd@leysgroup.com

The next Affa Fine Open Air Market takes place on Sunday from 10am-2pm. Entry and parking is free, and it is accessed through the Milton of Crathes events field gates.