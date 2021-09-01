Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe forced to shut temporarily following ‘disaster’ start to the week

A popular vegan cafe in Aberdeen has announced it will temporarily close following “a wee bit of disaster”.

Despite a broken gas supply, Bonobo Cafe on Skene Street had hoped to continue serving a limited menu in its garden space, but then “fate intervened” with a possible positive Covid case.

The cafe will not be open today, but staff hope to be back in business as soon as possible.

In a social media post, the team said: “Well well well, wee bit of disaster has struck this week. Sorry to say we still have no gas to our kitchen so we’re unable to bake, fry, sautée, boil, simmer or stew.

“We were hoping for a quick fix yesterday morning but it will be a few days while we wait for a replacement part for our gas system in the kitchen.

“Today we were going to open up our garden again serving a bigger selection of sandwiches, coffees, cakes, smoothies, milkshakes and salads.

“However, fate has intervened again and we have someone waiting for a PCR test to come back which we suspect will be positive.

“The situation is fairly low risk, with the person only being in the cafe very briefly on Monday, but until we receive advice from track and trace, we have decided to close.”

The city’s first vegan cafe hopes to re-open its garden area tomorrow, offering a menu of “some old stone cold favourites”.

Anyone who had a table booked will be contacted to rearrange.

The team added: “Apologies to everyone who booked a table with us and anyone hoping to drop in to enjoy the garden. We’ll be in touch with those of you who booked and try and get you booked in another time.”