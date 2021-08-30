Former academic jailed for having knives and scissors at Aberdeen harbour

A former academic who was caught with knives and scissors in his pocket outside Aberdeen harbour told police they were for “trimming his cigarettes”.

Brian Nicklin, 72, caught the attention of police when they heard him playing his harmonica while camping overnight outside the Northlink ferry port on June 9 this year.

A search showed he was in possession of a lock knife, a Stanley knife and a pair of scissors.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Nicklin had travelled to Aberdeen in order to get the ferry to Lerwick, where he planned to go on a wild camping trip.

However, his odd behaviour caught the attention of the police, who searched and arrested him.

Accused has several previous convictions for same crime

Nicklin admitted one charge of being in possession of a pair of scissors in a public place and another of having a lock knife in his possession.

A Stanley knife was also found within his belongings.

He has 20 previous convictions – five of which are for being in a public place in possession of sharp objects.

Sharp objects were for ‘trimming’ accused’s cigarettes

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court: “A pair of scissors were recovered from the inside pocket of his jacket and a lock knife was recovered from his trouser pocket.

“The accused provided no reasonable excuse for having these items in his possession.

“He advised the officers that he had the scissors for trimming his cigarettes.”

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie told the court how Nicklin was highly educated with three university degrees and had worked internationally as a linguist and teacher.

She said Nicklin’s previous convictions for having sharp objects in public had all been related to alcohol – but said he had been sober for three years.

Ms Pirie added: “He had no intention whatsoever to use these items for anything other than utility purposes.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan sentenced Nicklin, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to a year in prison backdated to June 10 this year.

