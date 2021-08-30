Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove’s dancing in an Aberdeen nightclub lacked “real urgency or inner rhythm”, according to a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

Craig Revel Horwood rated the politician’s moves to be a three out of 10, but gave Mr Gove the maximum score possible for “enjoying himself”.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, 54, was spotted dancing in a dark suit with no tie at the Pipe club night in Aberdeen, with the venue posting a video on Facebook showing him throwing shapes on the dancefloor.

On Monday, Revel Horwood, 56, appeared on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show via video call to discuss Mr Gove’s moves.

He told the studio panel: “I think it is absolutely hilarious and I have got to say this, that I have to embrace people going out and enjoying themselves and dancing, no matter in what form.

"The problem with Michael Gove's dancing is his core, there's no inner rhythm" Strictly Come Dancing's @CraigRevHorwood would only give @michaelgove a 3 out of 10 – after the minister was filmed 'raving' in a techno nightclub.@theJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/KElsNv9uYC — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) August 30, 2021

“However, there is a technical issue here, darling, as well. As a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, I can only comment technically on it.

“I don’t care how people dance, in that respect. But if you are going out to a nightclub at some ungodly hour in the morning, 1.30 in the morning … and you get filmed doing this sort of dancing, then it is your own fault, quite frankly.

“I would say he should be a little bit more technical if you are going to be in public doing it. At least rehearse it at home, I would say.”

‘Very repetitive to watch’

Revel Horwood, who has been a member of the Strictly judging panel since the BBC show’s inception in 2004, said the problem with Mr Gove’s dancing came from his “core”.

He said: “There isn’t a real urgency or inner rhythm there, so he is trying to compensate that with the flick of a wrist and he does that over and over again – and that becomes very repetitive to watch.

“I know he was out enjoying himself and for that I would give him a 10 to encourage anybody to go out there.

“But as a technical scenario, I think the only possible score I could give him is a three.”

Clubbers left in ‘disbelief’

Left in “disbelief” of this “surreal” encounter with the MP, clubbers were quick to take the chance for a picture with him and offer him a beverage on the dancefloor.

One was singer Emma Lamnet, who had performed an acoustic set in O’Neill’s pub below the club that night.

She said: “I don’t know why Michael Gove was there – it was mental.

“O’Neill’s was just shutting when he came to the pub at around 1am and some people were joking that it would be great to get him upstairs – not thinking that he would actually.

“I was literally astonished. I was laughing in disbelief that Michael Gove was in the club rave dancing to this pretty heavy music and seemed to really enjoy it. It was pretty surreal.

“He seemed to be on his own as well, which I thought was quite strange. I would assume that somebody as famous as Michael Gove would probably have somebody with him when he is out in public.

For Pipe’s co-manager Adam Taylor, the minister’s unexpected appearance on the Aberdeen dancefloor was the most unusual occurrence throughout his 15 years of working in the industry.

He said: “I’ve been promoting and DJ-ing in Aberdeen for about 15 years and this was probably the most out-of-place or surprising guest I’ve ever seen – it was definitely out of the ordinary”.