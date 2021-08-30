Aberdeen’s massive Pat Butcher mystery solved – and it (probably) wasn’t Michael Gove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s massive Pat Butcher mystery solved – and it (probably) wasn’t Michael Gove

By Craig Munro
August 30, 2021, 9:25 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
The 15ft Pat Butcher portrait that has appeared on Hadden Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
The 15ft Pat Butcher portrait that has appeared on Hadden Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery

The mystery of who pasted a monumental picture of Pat Butcher on an Aberdeen city centre wall has been solved.

Yesterday, the news broke that a huge portrait of the iconic EastEnders character had inexplicably appeared on the wall of Aberdeen Indoor Market last Friday.

Standing alongside a piece of whale street art from three years ago, it did not initially appear to have any connection to a cultural initiative such as the Nuart festival which took place earlier in the summer.

Naturally, speculation was rife on social media, with suggested culprits including Franksy (presumably the street-art pseudonym of Pat’s husband Frank Butcher, played by Mike Reid) and Bianksy (the alter ego of Patsy Palmer’s Bianca Jackson).

But by far the most popular suggestion was Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, who was “coincidentally” spotted dancing at an Aberdeen club on Saturday night.

Yes, it was an interesting Sunday to be working on news in Aberdeen.

Clues from Brum

A number of Twitter and Facebook users, however, drew attention to a very similar – if not identical – picture of Pam St Clement in her Butcher garb that was pasted on a wall in Birmingham in March.

The artist that time was Foka Wolf, sometimes referred to as the “Birmingham Banksy” – but had he struck again with the same picture? Or were we dealing with a copy-Pat?

The conjecture was laid to rest at 10.35pm last night, though, when the official Nuart Twitter account posted a tweet claiming the art as part of the festival, and tagging Foka Wolf.

But wait – Foka Wolf has never revealed his true identity, and keeps his head covered with a mask or balaclava at all his appearances in public.

We have been unable to verify whether he speaks with a soft Aberdeen accent, nor whether any of his art has appeared while Westminster was in session or during a Conservative party conference.

Could Foka Wolf be the secretive Brummie satirical street-art persona of Tory MP Michael Gove? We will leave that to the sleuths of the internet to investigate.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.