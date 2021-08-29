Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen residents baffled after massive Pat Butcher portrait appears on city wall

By Craig Munro
August 29, 2021, 10:22 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Adam Swift posted a picture of himself with the artwork on Twitter, Picture courtesy of Adam Swift
Aberdeen locals and visitors have been left baffled after a massive portrait of Pat Butcher appeared on a wall in the city centre.

A massive mural of Pat Butcher has appeared on the wall of Aberdeen Indoor Market this weekend. DCT/KATH FLANNERY

 

The street art – around 15ft tall, according to pictures on social media – reportedly appeared on Friday night.

It can be found on the wall of Aberdeen Indoor Market, at the junction of Hadden Street and Stirling Street, beside Jetpack Dinosaur’s whale street art from 2018.

There is no apparent connection between the EastEnders icon, played by Pam St Clement, and the Granite City, leading to some confusion from Twitter and Facebook users who shared their own photos of the pasted picture.

Adam Swift, a Bath native who is visiting Aberdeen with two friends for the bank holiday weekend, wrote on Twitter: “Don’t have a clue what is going on here…..”

Over on Facebook, one commenter expressed his frustration at the portrait, saying: “Don’t like program canny get away from it, can switch off TV can’t switch off that.”

Soap legend

New Year’s Day 2022 will mark the tenth anniversary of Pat Butcher’s death from pancreatic cancer.

The character had been one of the most recognisable and long-lasting on EastEnders, having first appeared in 1986, just over a year after the BBC soap opera first aired.

Pam St Clement’s portrayal of Pat, known for her marriage to Mike Reid’s Frank Butcher and friendship with Barbara Windsor’s Peggy Mitchell, won her a lifetime achievement award from the British Soap Awards in 2012.

It is unclear whether the artist wanted to pay tribute a decade after the character’s death, or whether they are simply a fan.

Despite the picture’s proximity to the ‘Stone Cold Kriller’ painted door, it does not appear to be connected to any official initiative such as the Nuart festival which took place earlier this summer.

Those wanting to visit the monster-sized Pat Butcher may need to go before it’s too late – Aberdeen City Council took over the empty market building at the start of this month, and it is understood it may be demolished by Christmas.

