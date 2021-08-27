Cruise liner captain’s special gesture to his north-east teacher

A cruise ship skipper has made a special gesture to one of his former teachers during a rare visit back to the north-east.

Captain Kim Tanner spent 14 years of his childhood in Moray, attending both Hopeman Primary and Gordonstoun.

The 39-year-old is now master of the huge Spirit of Adventure cruise liner, which is operated by Saga and can accommodate up to 1,000 guests.

And on a rare trip back to the area on Friday evening he brought the impressive vessel close to the coast near where he once lived to salute the community.

While passing Hopeman the cruise liner tooted, as if to say “hello” to those waving from the shoreline.

It is understood one of Mr Tanner’s former teachers was waving from the village harbour pier.

Mr Tanner said: “It’s nice to come back up here. I don’t think I made it last year or the year before, it’s always nice to come back.

“You get a different perspective on it when you see it from the sea.

“I thought it would be nice to give our guests a nice coastal view close to the south side of the Moray Firth, from Findhorn along to Hopeman.”

Mr Tanner, who is originally from Jersey, explained his love of the sea developed while a student at Gordonstoun, where his father was head of seamanship at the time.

He said: “I really embraced the sailing aspect at Gordonstoun, it’s very much why I am here.”

The Spirit of Adventure has recently visited Shetland and had departed Invergordon before going past Hopeman. It is destined London international cruise terminal.