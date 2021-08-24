Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Second pensioner dies following Peterhead scaffolding collapse

By Craig Munro
August 24, 2021, 9:01 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Police at the scene of the scaffolding collapse last Wednesday. Picture by Chris Sumner
A second man has died after a scaffolding collapse in Peterhead.

The 77-year-old, named locally as Alastair Buchan, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident on Wednesday.

Police confirmed he died yesterday.

George Forbes, also 77, died at the scene of the collapse on the town’s Merchant Street, close to the harbour.

Paying tribute last week, his friend Raymond Brown described him as “absolutely terrific guy” with “a fantastic sense of humour”.

A police spokeswoman said: “A second 77-year-old man has died after falling from scaffolding on Merchant Street, Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and died on Monday, August 23.

“A 77-year-old man was also pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“A full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

