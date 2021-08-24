Second pensioner dies following Peterhead scaffolding collapse

A second man has died after a scaffolding collapse in Peterhead.

The 77-year-old, named locally as Alastair Buchan, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident on Wednesday.

Police confirmed he died yesterday.

George Forbes, also 77, died at the scene of the collapse on the town’s Merchant Street, close to the harbour.

Paying tribute last week, his friend Raymond Brown described him as “absolutely terrific guy” with “a fantastic sense of humour”.

A police spokeswoman said: “A second 77-year-old man has died after falling from scaffolding on Merchant Street, Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and died on Monday, August 23.

“A 77-year-old man was also pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“A full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”