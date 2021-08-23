Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warrant granted for man accused of causing the deaths of five people in A96 crash

By Karen Roberts and David McPhee
August 23, 2021, 3:45 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Alfredo Ciociola is accused of causing the death of five people in a crash on the A96, near Keith.
A warrant has been granted for a man accused of causing the death of five people, including his own son, in a north-east road crash.

Alfredo Ciociola, 49, is accused of causing the crash on the A96 near Keith on July 26 2018.

He is alleged to have crashed a Fiat minibus into a 4×4 after falling asleep at the wheel.

A not guilty plea to causing the five deaths and serious injury by dangerous driving was entered at a previous hearing.

Warrant granted after failure to appear

Ciociola, from Sicily, was due to appear at the High Court in Aberdeen for trial today, however a warrant was granted after he failed to appear.

The youngest of the casualties was four-year-old Lorenzo Ciociola.

He was a passenger in the Fiat minibus along with 63-year-old Malta-born Frances Saliba Patane, from Sicily, who also died as a result of the crash.

Tributes at the scene of the crash on the A96, three miles from Keith. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The others were Edward (Ted) Reid, 63, from Macduff, who was travelling in the Nissan X-Trail along with Evalyn Collie, 69, and Audrey Appleby, 70, both from Aberchirder.

Four others were also hurt in the crash.

Tributes paid to those who died

After the crash tributes were paid to those who died.

Ms Collie, from Aberchirder, was described by her family as a “beautiful lady”.

Audrey Appleby was known for rescuing animals in the same village.

Frances Saliba Patane died on her 63rd birthday, which she had been in Scotland to celebrate.

Her family described her as a “loving wife, and a caring mother and grandmother”.

And four-year-old Lorenzo Ciociola had been described as a “little angel in heaven”.

