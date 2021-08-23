Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Good Samaritan’ attacked after he helps woman being pestered by drunk man

By David McPhee
August 23, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Joginder Niner.
A “good Samaritan” who stepped in to help a woman receiving hassle from a drunk man was later attacked by him.

Joginder Niner, 34, admitted attacking the man on Union Street following a night out in Aberdeen city centre on April 13 2019.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the man intervened to help the woman after he noticed Niner was pestering her in a city takeaway.

Niner then left, but snuck up behind the man and struck him on the back of the head as he made his way home.

Man was attacked for getting involved

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court: “He became aware of the accused speaking with a female and appearing to chat her up and pester her with attention.

“The complainer intervened, asking the accused to leave the female alone – he then left with friends and the complainer waited for his takeaway.

“As he went on to Union Street the complainer was struck to the rear of the head – turning he saw that it was the accused.”

A witness later told police that he had seen Niner stretch his right arm out to his side then swing it round and struck the male near his collar bone.

The man was then struck again by Niner as he attempted to avoid the blows.

He was left with an injury to his head.

As police arrived and began to search Niner for offensive weapons he became aggressive and started shouting and swearing at the officers – peppering them with racial and homophobic abuse.

He was then cautioned and arrested by cops.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘If he’d been sober I don’t think we’d be here today’

Defence agent Mike Munro told the court that Niner accepted that he aimed a punch at the man “and did make contact”.

Speaking about the abuse directed towards police by Niner, Mr Munro added that his client had “taken umbrage” at being questioned first by cops, which he took to be linked to his ethnicity.

He said: “He took exception to that. He had a chip on his shoulder and that is why he reacted in the way that he did.

“If he’d been stone-cold sober and dealt with it in the proper way I don’t think we’d be here today.”

Sheriff Philip Mann fined him £415.

