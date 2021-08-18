Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Final designs submitted for £400k illuminated street signs project

By Jamie Hall
August 18, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Signs will be erected on 12 streets around Aberdeen city centre.
A £400,000 project to highlight Aberdeen’s most renowned streets with illuminated signs suspended above them is nearing reality after the final designs were submitted for approval.

Earlier this year Aberdeen City Council granted planning permission for the project, led by business improvement district Aberdeen Inspired, which will see 12 signs hung above some of the Granite City’s best known locations.

Civic leaders hope the initiative – part of a series of improvements to be made around the city after the local authority received £1.3 million from the Scottish Government – will further boost the north-east’s growing reputation as a tourism destination.

Bosses at Aberdeen Inspired hope to have the signs installed by the end of the year, and the final detailed designs have now been submitted to the local authority for approval.

Signs will ‘draw attention’

“The suspended signs concept aspires to create a series of twelve highly visible, illuminated architectural signs which will draw people’s attention to some of the city’s most renowned streets,” the BID said in a statement.

The signs will be installed at 12 locations.

“The signs, designed to work with the existing city wayshowing totems also installed by Aberdeen Inspired in 2016, will clearly identify civic gateways, key streets and strategic connection points to help make Aberdeen a leading pedestrian-friendly city.”

The suspended signs will be hung at either end of Shiprow, Belmont Street, Stirling Street, Back Wynd Steps, Windmill Brae, both ends of Langstane Place, Chapel Street, Crown Street, Carmelite Street and George Street.

Project ‘serves a purpose’

The latest development was welcomed by Marie Boulton, the council administration’s city centre masterplan lead.

“It’s another strand of how we improve the city centre in terms of connectivity and how people move about,” she said.

“In a sense this is a bit like street art. I have always loved the art gallery sign on Belmont Street and this will help highlight other important locations in the city.

“People who live in Aberdeen may not need signs to know where these places are but as we become more of a tourist destination it is important we help visitors to orientate themselves.

“They are going to look fantastic, but they will also serve a purpose.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website.