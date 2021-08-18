‘We’re so proud of them’: Triple shout for new coxswain and mechanic on Aberdeen lifeboat

Aberdeen lifeboat’s new coxswain and mechanic have been involved in a triple shout.

Stuart Gibb, 28, and Grant Gregor, 22, have both been on the lifesaving crew for several years.

Both have recently stepped up into new senior RNLI volunteer roles on the all-weather vessel Bon Accord to safeguard the lives and locals and visitors.

And the duo were put to the test with their first three shouts coming in quick succession with a total of five hours at sea.

Lifesavers at sea

Mr Gibb passed out as coxswain in late July after initially joining the Aberdeen lifeboat crew in 2012.

He was most recently at the helm of inshore vessel Buoy Woody before taking on the new role, which makes him responsible for all crew on the all-weather vessel.

Meanwhile, Mr Gregor is now Aberdeen’s youngest mechanic after joining the crew three years ago.

He has been involved in powerboating and sailing since he was just 10 and is now responsible for all communication while at sea while maintaining onboard systems.

Cal Reed, a current coxswain and mechanic on the RNLI Aberdeen lifeboat, said: “Both volunteer crew members have put in a lot of time, work and dedication to complete all the necessary training and exams to qualify.

“I know I speak on behalf of all of our volunteer management group and crew when I say that we’re so proud of them both.”

The triple callout at the weekend required the crew to initially investigate the sighting of two flares before eventually being stood down.

The third required a multi-agency response to an incident

The RNLI lifeboat station in Aberdeen has two vessels. Bon Accord is a Severn-class rescue boat capable of undertaking rescue missions at sea while there is also a smaller inshore vessel.