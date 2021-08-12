Mum finds ornaments on daughter’s grave damaged by vandals twice in three days

A mum has been left devastated after “heartless” vandals broke ornaments left on her daughter’s grave in Aberdeen.

The mum first noticed that a cherub on the site at Newhills Cemetery had been damaged on August 4.

Two days later, on August 6, she returned to the graveyard and discovered a different ornament had been pulled out of the ground and broken.

Police have now issued an appeal urging anyone who might be able to help identify those responsible to get in touch.

Rev Jonnie Clipston, of Newhills Parish Church, also asked anyone with information to come forward to help the grieving family.

He said: “Newhills Cemetery is well-known for being immaculately kept, and families derive a great deal of comfort from having that aesthetic when they go and visit their loved ones. It is a real shame for this family who have to suffer in this way, especially as it was in memory of a daughter.”

Constable Andrew Douglas said: “This heartless vandalism has upset the family involved and I would appeal to anyone with information regarding this matter to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 1114 of 7 August.”