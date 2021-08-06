Man charged with ‘various’ traffic offences after 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven

A man has been charged with various road traffic offences following a late night police chase.

Officers launched the pursuit after a car failed to stop when signalled by police on Aberdeen’s West North Street at around 9.50pm on Thursday, August 5.

Following a chase of around 15 miles, the car was caught on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee near the Spurryhillock junction, just outside Stonehaven.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear to appear in court today, Friday, August 6.

A police spokesman said: “A car failed to stop when signalled to by police on West North Street in Aberdeen around 9.50pm on Thursday, August 5.

“Officers pursued the vehicle which was stopped on the A90 southbound near the Spurryhillock junction.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic offences and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Friday, August 6).”