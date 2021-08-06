Man charged with ‘various’ traffic offences after 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man charged with ‘various’ traffic offences after 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven

By Denny Andonova
August 6, 2021, 8:09 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Police followed the motorist until he was eventually stopped on the A90.
Police followed the motorist until he was eventually stopped on the A90.

A man has been charged with various road traffic offences following a late night police chase.

Officers launched the pursuit after a car failed to stop when signalled by police on Aberdeen’s West North Street at around 9.50pm on Thursday, August 5.

Following a chase of around 15 miles, the car was caught on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee near the Spurryhillock junction, just outside Stonehaven.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear to appear in court today, Friday, August 6.

A police spokesman said: “A car failed to stop when signalled to by police on West North Street in Aberdeen around 9.50pm on Thursday, August 5.

“Officers pursued the vehicle which was stopped on the A90 southbound near the Spurryhillock junction.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic offences and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Friday, August 6).”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.