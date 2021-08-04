Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dandy Lion branded Scotland’s ‘most hated’ statue by US website – but is he?

By David Mackay
August 4, 2021, 6:06 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Is Dandy Lion in Elgin hated? Photo: DCT Media
Is Dandy Lion in Elgin hated? Photo: DCT Media

Dandy Lion in Elgin has been branded as one of Scotland’s “most hated” statues.

The colourful character attracted divisive opinions when it was unveiled in 2016.

However, the artwork has since weaved its way into the hearts of many by inspiring Halloween costumes, cards and countless jokes.

However, US-based website Atlas Obscura has now branded the “baffling beast” as one of the most disliked.

Is Dandy Lion hated or loved?

Atlas Obscura, which shares reviews from travellers, describes Dandy Lion as a “shockingly absurd” and “hated” addition to Elgin town centre.

It adds: “The 10ft-tall Dandy Lion was unveiled in 2016 as part of the Castle to Cathedral to Cashmere heritage project to bring a bit of fresh new art to downtown Elgin.

“But instead of ushering in a wave of enthusiasm, the quirky statue was drowned in an ocean of criticism.

Dandy Lion. Photo: DCT Media

“Unfortunately for the statue, and the artist behind it, many view the jovial hybrid creature as anything but dandy.

“It’s been deemed an eyesore unfit to stand among the historic monuments and buildings in the town centre.

“Yet still, passersby can’t resist snapping photos of the dapper beast. The statue seems to slowly be worming its way into the community’s heart.

“It’s made its way onto postcards and even gotten to participate in Halloween after some people dressed it up in a costume.”

Dandy Lion – why?

Dandy Lion was installed on Elgin High Street in 2016 as part of the Castle to Cathedral to Cashmere project, which aimed to highlight the town’s heritage.

Princess Anne even inspected the colourful character herself when officially opening the trail.

Princess Anne visits Dandy Lion during a visit in March 2017. Photo: DCT Media

Dandy Lion’s design was inspired by the dandelion flower workers wore in their lapels to show they were looking for work in Elgin.

The beast is wearing a cashmere cardigan from a local woollen mill and has a mermaid’s tail due to his home being the historic site of a fish market.

And the top hat? Well, that’s just to look dandy.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.