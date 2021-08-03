School janitor caught four times over the drink-drive limit

A school janitor who got behind the wheel after being sent home from work for smelling of booze has been banned from the roads.

Kenneth Mullan, 51, was told to leave Aboyne Academy after a colleague detected alcohol on his breath at 10am on November 13 last year and reported it to the deputy headmaster.

It was soon noticed his car was missing from the staff car park and the police were called.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Mullan was stopped by police as he made his way home and found to be over four times the drink-drive limit.

He admitted to the charge in June this year.

Cops detected strong smell of alcohol

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court: “He was asked to leave the school premises for the day – but a short time later the deputy headmaster saw that the accused’s car was no longer within the car park.

“He contacted police as he was concerned the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The police followed the car until it turned into his home address and watched as the accused switched off the engine while sitting in the driving seat.

“As they approached they spoke with the accused through the open driver window and immediately detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath.”

A roadside test found that Mullen had 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Accused has lost ‘marriage, job and home’

Defence agent Christopher Maitland told the court that Mullen had lost “his marriage, his job and his home” as a result of the drink-driving charge.

He said: “As a result of this he went to his GP and was diagnosed with depression and it was clear to his doctor that he must have suffered from depression for years.

“That has then led to the alcohol use and that his led to the offence.

“He realised after being arrested how far his problems had escalated – there have significant consequences for him.”

Sheriff William Summers told Mullen that the court “always view this kind of offence very seriously”.

He added: “The danger you posed by driving in that condition, not only to yourself, but also to other road users was significant.

“That is compounded in your case because if the very high reading where you were more than four times the legal limit for driving.”

Sheriff Summers disqualified Mullen, of Woodside Road, Banchory, from driving for 18 months and sentenced him to a community payback order with a supervision requirement for one year.

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.