Road reopened following two vehicle crash on B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden road

Emergency services attended a crash involving two 4X4 cars on the B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden road.

Police were called to the crash at Waterridgemuir on the Newburgh to Pitmedden road at around 3.30pm on Friday (July 30).

Two fire engines arrived at the scene at 4.14pm.

The crossroads was closed in all directions while emergency services dealt with the crash between two 4×4 cars.

Those involved were passed on to the care of the ambulance service.

Police say the road has now reopened.