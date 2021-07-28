Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 25, dies following crash near Oldmeldrum

By Ellie Milne
July 28, 2021, 8:58 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Post Thumbnail

A 25-year-old man has died following a two vehicle crash on the A947 near Oldmeldrum.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident involving an Audi A5 and an articulated lorry at around 4.40pm.

The collision occurred on the A947 Aberdeen to Oldmeldrum road near the junction with the A920 road to Ellon.

Police have confirmed that the 25-year-old male driver of the car died at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for information from the public.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Inquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cam footage of the incident, who are still to contact police, to do so through 101, quoting incident number 2425 of Wednesday, July 28.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.