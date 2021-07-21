Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Aberdeen LGBT+ activist Liam Jones

Tributes have poured in to an Aberdeen LGBT+ activist hailed as a “bright young man with a passion for supporting his community”.

Dozens of “heartbroken” friends and family have said a final farewell to “one in a million” Liam Jones who died on Monday.

A “real genuine person”, who always made people “laugh with his dry sense of humour”, the 29-year-old played a vital part in supporting the LGBT+ community in the Granite City.

Mr Jones spent years as a volunteer and trustee for the LGBT+ charity Four Pillars, right from the start of the organisation in 2016, before taking the reins as chairman three years later.

During his time at the helm, he was instrumental in helping bring the first pride parade to Aberdeen in 2018 which filled the city’s main thoroughfare with colour and song.

He left Four Pillars to pursue different ventures in 2019, but remained strongly connected to the community in which he put all of his “energy and effort”.

‘A real genuine person who will always be remembered’

Mr Jones’ mother Angie Jones announced the death of her son on Facebook yesterday – leaving “sore hearts all around” with the “shocking” news.

She said: “Hiya Liam…I love you sooo much.

“To Liam’s friends… I’m his mum, he just always called me Angie Jones. Liam is not with us anymore, my baby passed away yesterday… I can’t say more than that to be honest.”

Dozens of colleagues, friends and classmates have since shared heartfelt memories of Mr Jones, who has been hailed by many as a “beautiful person” with a “heart of gold”.

Matthew Brougham wrote on social media: “Sore hearts all around. Heart goes out to his family and closest folks. Always had a laugh with Liam when it came to shady humour, RIP.”

John Doran added: “Absolutely awful news. I’m so glad now that I took him up on his offer of a drink a few weeks ago when I was last in Aberdeen and we were able to have a nice chat – but can’t believe that will be the last time.

“A lovely, charming guy. I’m sure he’ll be hugely missed by so many.”

Kian Welsh said: “Absolutely devastated to wake up to this news this morning, couldn’t believe it after just having a conversation on Thursday with him and really didn’t want to believe it. Rest easy Liam.”

George Mackenzie said: “This is such a shame to read, heard the news this morning. Liam was always a happy character and will be remembered.”

David Mckenzie wrote: “He was a real genuine person this must be heartbreaking for his family, condolences to all.”

Mr Jones’ ex-partner Scott Paton also shared his grief, saying he was “one of the most amazing people” he has ever met.

He said: “Liam was one of the most amazing people I have ever met in my life.

“We dated and lived together for a few years. It didn’t work out between us but I always have a special place in my heart for him. I have every gift and every card he ever gave me. Each one a special trinket to remember how wonderful he was to me.

“I’ll never forget how cheeky and grumpy he always was. His dark sense of humour and his wonderful smile that made everyone around him know he wasn’t serious. His amazing food that he made every day.

“It’s a terrible loss. My heart goes out to his whole family who are definitely at a loss of how such a tragedy could happen.

“Far too young and full of life. He is gonna be remembered by a lot of people who he has touched and helped through many years.”

Community guy with ‘heart of gold’

Mr Jones was not only a “great friend” to many, but also an instrumental part in the local community – “always out there looking out for his friends and putting everyone before himself”.

Four Pillars’ founder and community relations manager Deejay Bullock said Mr Jones was the “glue that held them together for a long time”.

He said: “He always had a smile on his face and he really had a heart of gold.

“He was always out there looking after his friends and he always put all that energy and effort into giving back to his community and making sure that people were safe and happy.

“Not only was Liam a hard-working young guy he was a pleasure to be with, he knew how to connect with people and make them laugh with his quick wit and dry sense of humour.

“He’s going to be missed dearly by me and everyone else.”

Cheerz Bar & Nightclub, where Mr Jones previously worked at in 2016-17 also expressed their condolences.

The company wrote on social media: “We are saddened to hear the news of Liam’s passing, he will be deeply missed by many.

“Liam was a valued member of our team back in 2016-2017, always hard working and was the smiley face behind the cloakroom on many occasions.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Skara Bowie added: “A sad moment for our community, you are loved by many and you will be missed.”