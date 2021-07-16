Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Owner of ‘lovely dog’ Marley which attacked terrier in Aberdeen fined

By Kathryn Wylie
July 16, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Keith Bradley was fined £150 over the incident which saw Marley, pictured, bite another dog.
The owner of an American Bulldog which bit and shook a Westie in Aberdeen has been fined and his dog spared punishment after it “was of good behaviour”.

Keith Bradley’s American Bulldog, named Marley, was out of control and off his leash when it went for another dog in the city’s Tillydrone Avenue on July 3 last year.

However, Marley will face no further action against him, thanks in part, to dozens of neighbours who submitted reference letters claiming he’s a “lovely dog”.

Casper left with cuts and bruises

Marley slipped his leash and ran at a West Highland terrier named Casper, biting him and shaking him before running off into the road where cars swerved to avoid him.

Casper’s owner Brian McMillan endured two worrying visits to the vet to get treatment for bite marks to the scruff of Casper’s neck and cuts and bruises to his groin.

Keith Bradley with Marley the American Bulldog. Pic Facebook

Bradley pleaded guilty to the charge against him this spring and complied with the orders placed upon Marley since then.

His defence agent Graham Morrison told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Marley had “been of good behaviour” since.

“There was a dog control notice made for Keith Bradley to keep it on a lead, keep it muzzled and have it chipped,” Mr Morrison said. “He has done all of that.”

He also said that neighbours who know Marley have spoken up in his defence since the court case.

Neighbours rally in support of ‘lovely dog’

“Mr Bradley has done what the warden has asked and he’s got references from just about everybody who lives in the neighbourhood saying how it is a lovely dog.”

Bradley created a petition entitled “Save My Dog Marley”  on the website Change.org in May, and it has since gathered more than 200 signatures and numerous comments testifying in support of Marley’s character.

In his plea for help, Mr Bradley claimed Marley had wanted to play with the other dog after slipping his lead.

He claimed Marley is “known in the area as a kind-natured, friendly dog and has met the police several times while out walking.”

In his petition he said: “Please take the time to sign this petition to show you agree that Marley is a safe, harmless and kind-natured dog who shouldn’t be put down or taken away from his owner.”

Sheriff spares Marley

Sheriff Philip Mann agreed there was no need for Marley to be destroyed, given no people were hurt in the incident..

Bradley, of Wingate Road, was fined £160.

