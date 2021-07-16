Owner of ‘lovely dog’ Marley which attacked terrier in Aberdeen fined

The owner of an American Bulldog which bit and shook a Westie in Aberdeen has been fined and his dog spared punishment after it “was of good behaviour”.

Keith Bradley’s American Bulldog, named Marley, was out of control and off his leash when it went for another dog in the city’s Tillydrone Avenue on July 3 last year.

However, Marley will face no further action against him, thanks in part, to dozens of neighbours who submitted reference letters claiming he’s a “lovely dog”.

Casper left with cuts and bruises

Marley slipped his leash and ran at a West Highland terrier named Casper, biting him and shaking him before running off into the road where cars swerved to avoid him.

Casper’s owner Brian McMillan endured two worrying visits to the vet to get treatment for bite marks to the scruff of Casper’s neck and cuts and bruises to his groin.

Bradley pleaded guilty to the charge against him this spring and complied with the orders placed upon Marley since then.

His defence agent Graham Morrison told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Marley had “been of good behaviour” since.

“There was a dog control notice made for Keith Bradley to keep it on a lead, keep it muzzled and have it chipped,” Mr Morrison said. “He has done all of that.”

He also said that neighbours who know Marley have spoken up in his defence since the court case.

Neighbours rally in support of ‘lovely dog’

“Mr Bradley has done what the warden has asked and he’s got references from just about everybody who lives in the neighbourhood saying how it is a lovely dog.”

Bradley created a petition entitled “Save My Dog Marley” on the website Change.org in May, and it has since gathered more than 200 signatures and numerous comments testifying in support of Marley’s character.

In his plea for help, Mr Bradley claimed Marley had wanted to play with the other dog after slipping his lead.

He claimed Marley is “known in the area as a kind-natured, friendly dog and has met the police several times while out walking.”

In his petition he said: “Please take the time to sign this petition to show you agree that Marley is a safe, harmless and kind-natured dog who shouldn’t be put down or taken away from his owner.”

Sheriff spares Marley

Sheriff Philip Mann agreed there was no need for Marley to be destroyed, given no people were hurt in the incident..

Bradley, of Wingate Road, was fined £160.