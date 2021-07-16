Motorcyclist, 69, dies following one vehicle crash near Keith

A man has died following a crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road on Thursday.

The one vehicle collision, involving a motorcycle, occurred at around 7.45pm on Thursday, July 16 on the A96 south of Keith.

A 69-year-old man died at the scene and his next of kin has been informed.

The A96 was closed in both directions for several hours while investigation work was carried out, but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage to contact 101 quoting incident 3301.