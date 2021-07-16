Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east pensioner to face trial over alleged email threats to Nicola Sturgeon

By David McPhee
July 16, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Curtis is accused of sending threatening remarks by email and social media to the First Minister.
An Aberdeenshire pensioner is to go on trial accused of sending threatening emails to Nicola Sturgeon.

Aberchirder man William Curtis, 68, is accused of sending threatening remarks via a number of email and social media messages to the First Minister between February 27 2019 and March 6 2019.

He will go on trial over the matter at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later this year.

The charge against him alleges that he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by sending messages “in which you made threatening remarks towards Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister.”

Curtis will also face a trial accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on March 9 2019  by sending a message via social media to the office of former Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

It is alleged the message contained “a link to an article on the death of the former Member of Parliament Jo Cox and implying and threatening similar violence to said member”.

Curtis denies the charges against him

He denies the charges against him.

During his hearing yesterday Curtis represented himself over the two charges concerning Ms Sturgeon and Mr Stevenson.

As Sheriff Graham Buchanan read the charge concerning the First Minister to Curtis he asked why the sheriff had mentioned her name.

“I’ve mentioned her name because it’s in the charge”, Sheriff Buchanan replied.

Accused refused to accept Crown evidence

The hearing also dealt with an issue concerning disclosure evidence in both cases that Curtis claimed he had not received from the Crown Office.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court: “The accused has been offered disclosure by the Crown in respect of both matters.

“It was initially offered at Banff Police Station and was refused and on the last occasion it was offered for the accused to view the disclosures at our office, but that was also refused.”

Curtis, of Southview Terrace, Aberchirder, responded by stating: “I want the originals. I don’t want anything other than the originals brought to me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

