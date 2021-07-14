Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man denies breaching the peace by climbing onto train station roof

By Danny McKay
July 14, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Emergency services surrounded Aberdeen train station.
A man has appeared in court accused of breaching the peace by climbing onto the roof of Aberdeen railway station and refusing to come down.

Liam Smith appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following the incident on Saturday evening, which saw police and fire crews lock down the area around the train station.

Police received a report from a concerned member of the public who witnessed a man on the station roof at around 11.15pm on Saturday night.

Emergency response teams raced to the scene, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also drafted in at around midnight.

Five appliances attended, and various surrounding areas and roads were sealed off as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Smith was arrested at around 1am. He was not injured.

And now he has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Smith denied the charges against him

The 25-year-old pled not guilty to a charge of breach of the peace, alleging he conducted himself in a disorderly manner, adopted an aggressive attitude, jumped over railings onto the railway, made threats, and climbed onto the roof.

The charge further alleges he refused to comply with police requests to come down and caused numerous emergency services to attend.

He also denied charges of vandalism by kicking a vehicle’s wing mirror and of assaulting a police officer by shoulder barging him to the ground, both on Crown Terrace on the same day.

The case against Smith, of Dickson Terrace, Aberdeen, was continued to a pre-trial hearing in February.

