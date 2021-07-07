Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man fined for beating girlfriend with belt after she trailed mud into house

By Danny McKay
July 7, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Zbigniew Kulik outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A thug who chased and hit his girlfriend with a belt after she trailed mud into the house has avoided jail.

Zbigniew Kulik grabbed the woman and repeatedly punched her to the head, chasing her while armed with a belt, swinging it and making contact with her arm.

The woman, who had accidently dirtied the living room carpet after being outside, picked up a knife to defend herself during the incident, with Kulik inventing “fairy stories” by telling social workers she had hit him with it.

The 42-year-old previously admitted a domestically aggravated charge of assault to injury over the incident, which happened at an address on Balnagask Road on May 30 last year.

Kulik ‘in denial’ over incident

Sentence had been deferred for reports, but he has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Making reference to information within a court-ordered social work report, Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “I noticed he was in denial.”

The sheriff asked if there had been communication difficulties or if he was “just telling the social worker fairy stories”.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “He does accept the conduct libelled.

Sheriff Napier replied: “Is he still saying she struck him on the head with a knife?”

Mr McRobert responded: “The complainer did pick up a knife at one point.”

The sheriff said: “That’s not the same as being struck on the head with it.”

‘Footprints clearly weren’t the reason why this escalated’

Mr McRobert went on to say: “This does appear to be a one-off domestic incident.”

He said the couple remain in a relationship and live together, with no further incidents.

He added: “Clearly what happened on this day was a serious matter but, in the absence of anything prior or subsequently, the relationship is moving forward.

“There had been arguments in the relationship and they came to a head on the day of the offence.

“Footprints clearly weren’t the reason why this escalated, it’s the various arguments that accumulated.”

Sheriff Napier ordered Kulik, of Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, to be supervised for a year and pay a fine of £470.

Kulik phoned police himself

Fiscal Depute Carol Gammie previously Aberdeen Sheriff Court Kulik’s partner had brought soil from the garden through into the living room on her feet, following which an “argument ensued”.

She added: “He grabbed her by the head, pushed her down and then punched her multiple times.

“Those punches, at least three blows to the head, did cause a cut to her upper lip.

“She tried to get away but he picked up a brown leather belt and chased her into the kitchen, swinging it using the buckle.

“It made contact with her left arm causing swelling, bruising and scratches.”

During the incident the woman had picked up a a knife and demanded Kulik leave

He then phoned the police himself.

