Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Regional breakdown: 150 new Covid cases in Grampian and 83 in Highlands

By Donna MacAllister
July 6, 2021, 2:55 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Covid vaccine.

The past 24 hours have recorded 150 new coronavirus cases in Grampian and  83 in the Highlands, with no deaths over the period.

Elsewhere in Scotland however – in the Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Lothian and Dumfries and Galloway areas – six people have died after contracting the virus.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show 2,363 people tested positive in the past 24 hours – this is down from 2,372 the previous day.

Of those, 66 were in the Highlands and 17 in Argyll & Bute.

There were 91 in Aberdeen, 45 Aberdeenshire and 14 in Moray.

Two new cases were recorded in Orkney.

Hospital admissions

The data also show that in the past 24 hours 79 people were admitted to hospital with Covid symptoms in Scotland.

A total of 346 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19 and of these, 32 were in intensive care.

Twelve patients with Covid are being treated in hospital in NHS Grampian and six people are being treated in NHS Highland hospitals, however none of those patients are in intensive care, according to the updated statistics.

Vaccination numbers

To date 3,879,458 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,791,071 have received their second.

Grampian drop-in clinics

Drop in sessions will take place at the P&J Live on Friday and Saturday of this week, offering vaccinations to individuals waiting on the second dose of their vaccine.

Other sessions are also available for individuals over 18 waiting on their first dose of the vaccine.

⦁ Tuesday July 6, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm) St George’s Church, Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
⦁ Wednesday July 7, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm) Masjid Alhikmah Mosque and Community Centre, 41 Nelson Street.
⦁ Friday July 9, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm), Inchgarth Community Centre, Aboyne Place Garthdee.

 

Read more

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.