Regional breakdown: 150 new Covid cases in Grampian and 83 in Highlands

The past 24 hours have recorded 150 new coronavirus cases in Grampian and 83 in the Highlands, with no deaths over the period.

Elsewhere in Scotland however – in the Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Lothian and Dumfries and Galloway areas – six people have died after contracting the virus.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show 2,363 people tested positive in the past 24 hours – this is down from 2,372 the previous day.

Of those, 66 were in the Highlands and 17 in Argyll & Bute.

There were 91 in Aberdeen, 45 Aberdeenshire and 14 in Moray.

Two new cases were recorded in Orkney.

Hospital admissions

The data also show that in the past 24 hours 79 people were admitted to hospital with Covid symptoms in Scotland.

A total of 346 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19 and of these, 32 were in intensive care.

Twelve patients with Covid are being treated in hospital in NHS Grampian and six people are being treated in NHS Highland hospitals, however none of those patients are in intensive care, according to the updated statistics.

Vaccination numbers

To date 3,879,458 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,791,071 have received their second.

Grampian drop-in clinics

Drop in sessions will take place at the P&J Live on Friday and Saturday of this week, offering vaccinations to individuals waiting on the second dose of their vaccine.

Other sessions are also available for individuals over 18 waiting on their first dose of the vaccine.

⦁ Tuesday July 6, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm) St George’s Church, Hayton Road, Tillydrone.

⦁ Wednesday July 7, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm) Masjid Alhikmah Mosque and Community Centre, 41 Nelson Street.

⦁ Friday July 9, 11am to 6pm (last appointment at 5.30pm), Inchgarth Community Centre, Aboyne Place Garthdee.

