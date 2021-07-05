Rapist jailed for decade of attacks on women in Aberdeen

A rapist who spent more than a decade subjecting women to a series of terrifying physical and sexual assaults has been jailed for seven years.

William McGregor, 32, attacked the females at locations in the Aberdeen area between June 2009 and February 2020.

He was brought to justice after police learned about his activities and launched an investigation against him. He was arrested after his victims plucked up enough courage to speak to police officers.

On Monday, defence advocate Bill Adam told judge Lord Burns that his client had “issues” with drink and drugs and had suffered ‘trauma” in his own life.

However, Lord Burns told McGregor, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, that he had no other option but to send him to prison for his crimes.

He seized victim by the throat

McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Aberdeen earlier this year on charges of physical and sexual assault. Sentence had been deferred for Lord Burns to obtain reports about McGregor’s background.

At earlier proceedings, jurors heard how on an occasion sometime in June to July 2009, at a house in Aberdeen, McGregor seized one of his victims by the neck and compressed her throat, causing her to struggle for breath.

He also repeatedly raped the woman and repeatedly physically assaulted the woman following the sexual assault.

In June 2013, McGregor repeatedly raped another woman at another house in Aberdeen. He also physically assaulted the female by repeatedly punching her and grabbing her by the neck.

In December 2019, at another location in the city, McGregor behaved in a threatening manner towards another woman by shouting abusive remarks and throwing items at her. He also seized by the woman by the hair and threw her to the ground.

In February 2020, McGregor also attacked another woman elsewhere in Aberdeen by punching her on the face and seizing and compressing her neck which also caused her breathing to be restricted.

McGregor was finally arrested and brought to justice for his offences.

‘Suffered trauma as a child’

On Monday, McGregor observed proceedings via video link from prison.

His lawyer told the court that McGregor came from the Aberdeen area and had no previous convictions for sexual offending.

Mr Adam also said McGregor had a drink and drug problem and had experienced a traumatic childhood.

He added: “He now understands that he needs some form of counselling to overcome the trauma that he suffered as a child and that this would be more beneficial to him than turning to alcohol and drugs.”

Mr Adam also said that McGregor still maintained he was innocent of the sexual abuse.

He added: “He maintains the position he had at trial.”

Lord Burns jailed McGregor and also ordered him to be supervised by the authorities for four years following his release from custody.

McGregor has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.