Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash with van near Laurencekirk

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” following a crash on the A90 near Laurencekirk on Friday afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the smash at the A937 Laurencekirk turn-off.

The incident happened on July 2 around 2.10pm. A green BMW R NineT motorbike and a white Fiat Fiorino van were involved.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the motorbike, a 46-year-old male, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) with serious injuries.

A 53-year-old male who was driving the van was also taken to ARI with minor injuries.

The A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road was closed northbound for around ten hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Craig McNeill said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and may have seen the van or the motorbike prior to the crash that you come forward and speak to officers.”

The police are urging for anyone in the area recording with a dashcam to check the footage which may be relevant for their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to the police on 101.