Online troll who abused Tory MP Ross Thomson has sentence deferred due to Covid isolation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Online troll who abused Tory MP Ross Thomson has sentence deferred due to Covid isolation

By Ciaran Shanks
July 1, 2021, 2:31 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Ross Thomson was abused online by Dundee troll Reece Cuthbert.

An online troll who sent abusive Facebook messages to a former north-east politician faces a further sentencing wait after claiming he needed to isolate.

Reece Cuthbert, of Haddington Avenue, Dundee, targeted Ross Thomson on July 13 2019.

Mr Thomson was the MP for Aberdeen South between June 2017 and November 2019.

The Conservative politician resigned over sexual misconduct allegations but was cleared by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last October.

Previously, at Dundee Sheriff Court, Cuthbert admitted sending messages that were “grossly offensive” and of “indecent, obscene or menacing character”.

Former Ninewells Hospital worker Cuthbert was jailed in January after he attacked two police officers with their own pepper spray in Dundee.

Sceptical about failure to appear

He did not attend for sentencing today, with solicitor Paul Parker-Smith admitting he was sceptical about Cuthbert’s failure to appear.

Mr Parker-Smith said: “He phoned my colleague this morning saying he had been in close contact with someone with Covid and was told to self-isolate.

“He then provided information around testing.

“However, had he done this last Friday when he should have done then he may have been able to attend after returning a negative test.”

The 26-year-old pled guilty to repeatedly posting abusive and threatening comments on Facebook that were directed at Mr Thomson.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence on Cuthbert until later this month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.