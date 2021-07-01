Regional breakdown: One death in Aberdeenshire as Scotland breaks records for cases and tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Regional breakdown: One death in Aberdeenshire as Scotland breaks records for cases and tests

By Craig Munro
July 1, 2021, 2:21 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Covid vaccine.
Covid vaccine.

One new death of a person with coronavirus has been recorded in Aberdeenshire, as Scotland broke its records for most new cases and tests carried out in one day.

The number of new cases across the country passed 4,000 for the first time ever, with 4,234 recorded, just three days after passing the 3,000 mark for the first time.

The test positivity rate was 10.5%, up from 9.8% yesterday but not as high as it has been in previous days.

More coronavirus tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours than on any other day since the beginning of the pandemic, with 42,843.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show the death recorded of a person in Aberdeenshire today was one of six across Scotland, with one in Clackmannanshire, one in Dundee and three in Falkirk.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde today became the first health board in Scotland to record more than 1,000 new Covid cases in a single day, with 1,091.

NHS Grampian’s total was down from 308 yesterday to 263 today, with 136 new cases in Aberdeen City, 105 in Aberdeenshire and 21 in Moray.

NHS Highland recorded 140 new cases, four fewer than yesterday, while Orkney recorded one and none were reported on Shetland or the Western Isles.

Hospital numbers increase

The number of people with coronavirus in Scottish hospitals has made a significant leap in the past 24 hours from 235 to 275 – an increase twice as large as that reported yesterday.

However, the number of patients with Covid in intensive care has fallen by three to 16.

The total number of vaccinations distributed in Scotland in the past day is the second-lowest since April.

There were 16,784 first doses and 10,488 second doses administered, taking the total number of people in the country who are fully vaccinated to 2,722,725 or 49.84% of the total population.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.