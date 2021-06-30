Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Menace to shopkeepers’ carried out monthly meat-stealing sprees

By Kathryn Wylie
June 30, 2021, 4:45 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
John Prosser leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A drug addict who carried out a campaign of shoplifting at supermarkets across Aberdeen has been described as a “menace to shopkeepers”.

John Prosser targeted mainly meat and Blu-ray discs totalling more than £1,000 from supermarkets in Dyce, Bridge of Don and Bucksburn.

During July 2019 alone he made off with £709 worth of electronics – including a DVD player, Blu-rays, DVDs and computer accessories – on almost weekly visits to Asda in Riverview Road and Tesco in Laurel Drive.

The 42-year-old appears to have then lain low for a year until he began stealing meat almost monthly from the Co-op in Bucksburn’s Stoneywood Road.

Failed to pay for his monthly meat shop

Each month, between September and December 2020, he made off with food, but mostly meat, worth between £30 and £100.

Defence agent Iain Hingston told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the shoplifting campaign was a “fairly shocking course of conduct”.

He told Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison: “Mr Prosser is the most disappointed in himself. He knows of the court’s powers today and he has arrived here on time and completely sober.”

He said personal circumstances in 2019 led him to “spiral” out of control and become reliant on drugs.

Mr Hingston added: “Loneliness, depression and drugs are to blame for the campaign against the Co-op store in Stoneywood Road.”

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison described Prosser as a “positive menace to the shopkeepers”.

He told him: “Your record is heading very much in the direction of another period in custody – and probably a very lengthy period.

“But your solicitor has given a very eloquent argument to avoid that and you are assisted by a very good social work report.”

‘This is almost your last chance’

Prosser admitted the offences in May.

He sentenced Prosser, of Belrorie Circle, Dyce, to a one-year community payback and supervision order and 60 hours of unpaid work to be carried out over the next 12 months.

“I hope you understand this is a direct alternative to a fairly lengthy period of imprisonment,” he added. “This is almost your last chance.”

