One of Inverurie’s best-loved and oldest businesses has announced it is to close next month, after 182 years on the town square.

Watsons, which sells a variety of items from DIY equipment and garden supplies to pottery and local souvenirs, was taken over by current owner Mary Sloan in 2000.

She was the first person from outside the Watson family to run the store since it first opened in 1839, just two years into the reign of Queen Victoria.

But after 21 years at the head of the business, she has announced her retirement and the closure of the shop.

She wrote in a post on Facebook: “A way of life for everyone at Watsons is changing – incredibly most of our staff have been with Watsons for many years, some over 40 years!

“It has been a real privilege to help and serve the folks of this wonderful community, and we especially thank our regular customers.

“After working together for so long, the wrench of leaving our close knit team of staff is very difficult.

“They have been dedicated to Watsons – we can’t thank them enough for their service and friendship.”

Long overdue retirement

The 70-year-old business owner said she is looking forward to spending valuable time surrounded by family.

She said: “I waited too long to retire. I should have done it five years ago but I love the business and I didn’t want to.

“Now its the right time. I have two grandchildren and I want to be able to be with them and spend time with my family.”

Reflecting on 21 years at the helm of the Inverurie business, she said she was proud to have developed a deep “relationship with the community.”

She added: “I am going to miss the staff and the relationship that we have with the people that come into the shop regularly.”

Tributes from community

The news prompted Inverurie residents to post their own comments thanking the team at the shop for their service over the years.

One woman wrote: “Sad news as we love a nosey round and have bought many plants from yourselves over the years.

“Wishing you a long and happy retirement.”

Another well-wisher said: “This shop will leave a large void in Inverurie town centre and will be missed by many in the Town and further afield.”

Inverurie BID also chipped in with a tribute, saying: “Thank you to Mary and staff for your service to the Town Centre and Community of Inverurie.

“This iconic Inverurie business will be sadly missed.”

Town landmark

The store, which has operated from the same spot on Market Place since its opening, marked its 180th anniversary in 2019 with a number of competitions for customers.

It was initially opened by A&J Bisset, but was taken over by Inverurie provost John McIntyre Watson in 1872 and run by his family for four successive generations.

Mary Sloan confirmed her other business in the town, Sloans Country Sports on the High Street, would be remaining open and operating as normal.

A closing-down sale will begin at Watsons on Thursday, lasting until the shop finally closes its doors on July 24.