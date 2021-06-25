Here are the north-east neighbourhoods with the highest Covid case rates over the past week

The latest coronavirus data from the Scottish Government shows that Garlogie and Elrick continues to be the neighbourhood with the highest case rate in the country.

While the seven day rate per 100,000 in the neighbourhood, part of Westhill in Aberdeenshire, is lower than it was yesterday, it remains considerably higher than all other places in Scotland.

Friday’s figure for Garlogie and Elrick is 1,987.77, down from more than 2,000 yesterday.

In a population of just under 4,000 there have been 78 positive cases in the past week.

Other parts of Westhill also feature among the ten highest case rates in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with Central in third place and North and South in seventh.

The second-highest case rate in the area over the past week is in Old Aberdeen, which recorded a rate of 705 per 100,000 population – almost 1,300 lower than Garlogie and Elrick.

The three parts of Westhill are the only three neighbourhoods in the top 12 outside Aberdeen City.

You can find out the case rate where you live using the map below. You may need to zoom in for more detail.

Combating Aberdeenshire outbreak

Earlier this week, a mobile testing unit was deployed in Westhill in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19 there.

The unit has been based at Westhill Swimming Pool, and will return on Saturday from 10am to 3pm and Monday for the same time period.

There is no need to book an appointment, and the lateral flow testing that is offered is only for use by people without any symptoms.

It is hoped large-scale community testing will stop asymptomatic people spreading the virus without being aware of it.

Among neighbourhoods in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Westhill Central has recorded the third-highest case rate over the past week and Westhill North and South has recorded the seventh-highest.

Across Scotland as a whole, 1,747 new cases of Covid have been reported, with the country recording a test positivity rate of 6.9%.

There were 188 people with coronavirus in Scottish hospitals yesterday, of whom 16 were being treated in intensive care, and two new deaths of people with the virus have been recorded in the past 24 hours.