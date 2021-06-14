Aberdeen nursery receives highest inspection ratings in Scotland

An Aberdeen nursery has been recognised as one of the best in the country for the delivery of child care services during the pandemic.

KingsWellies Nursery achieved one of the highest ratings ever recorded in Scotland during a surprise inspection last year.

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate turned up to to evaluate how well children were being supported throughout the challenges of the last 18 months.

Following weeks of further scrutiny including interviews with managers, workers, and parents and analysis of infection control procedures, the north-east facility was awarded a level 5, very good rating.

It marks the second time the nursery has received a very good rating after receiving a glowing report in 2019.

Succeeding amidst adversity

Nursery director Kerry Robertson said the Care Inspectorate’s findings are a fitting testament to the hard work, resourcefulness and resilience shown by the entire KingsWellies team during this most challenging of times.

She said: “We are all extremely proud of how well our team has been able to protect and look after our children, staff and families during the last 18 months – whilst all the time continuing to provide only the highest quality of care and education.

“This has been no easy task – but strong communication before, during and after lockdown really eased the transition for our families and staff.

“Although we have always achieved ‘Very Good’ Level 5 scores in previous inspections, the result of this Covid-19 inspection is a much greater deal for us.

“We have all just experienced the most challenging year of our lives – and this very positive report is signalling that things are beginning to get back to normal for the communities we serve.”

Glowing report from inspectors

Inspectors found the nursery, which is registered to provide care for a maximum of 123 children at any one time, found parents were satisfied with the level of care provided as staff supported youngsters in learning through interesting activities.

Inspectors also praised staff for their communication with parents during the pandemic.

In their report, they wrote: “Parents confirmed that staff maintained very good communication during lockdown, and this continued when children returned to nursery…and were happy with how pro-active staff were in applying relevant COVID-19 guidance during drop off and pick up of children.”

Inspectors also concluded that KingsWellies had no further requirements or recommendations for improvement.

The findings come as the nursery prepares to open a new extension at the Prime Four Business Park in August 2021.

Vow to continue to their hard work

The director said staff will continue to deliver high standards moving forward for generations of young people to come.

“We will continue to strive to provide the highest quality of care and education for all our children and are very excited about the forthcoming expansion.

“This will allow us to extend our childcare provision to more children in and around the local Prime Four community.”