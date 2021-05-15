Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Much-loved Aberdeen playpark reopens after upgrade works

By Jamie Hall
May 15, 2021, 11:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
The park has undergone a makeover.
A much-loved playpark at the heart of an Aberdeen community has reopened following a major upgrade.

Craigiebuckler playpark, located just off Burnieboozle Crescent, has reopened to children and families.

It had been closed and fenced off for a month to allow the work to take place.

In addition to new play equipment, the nearby football goals have also been spruced up by Aberdeen City Council staff.

The facilities are now open and ready to use following an inspection by safety experts.

Upgrades ‘very welcome’

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said: “This is a very welcome upgrade for the community. There are a lot of young families and the new equipment will give much fun and pleasure.

Councillor Martin Greig welcomed the reopening of the park.

“I am delighted that the needs of children are being addressed in this way. This is good timing for the summer period.

“It’s also good that the goal posts have been spruced up although they are quite large. We could really do with a smaller scale football set up for the use of younger people in the area.”

Park revamp ‘real success’

Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources convener Ryan Houghton said: “The play area refurbishment at Craigiebuckler has been a real success with the local children, who are already enjoying the new play equipment and it is great to see them have such fun and playing.

“The area is a perfect setting for play, and the new equipment adds to the natural play and adventure available in the surrounding woodland.

“The team responsible are delighted and thank all officers, suppliers and contractors involved.

“We all look forward to the play area being enjoyed by local children and those visiting for years to come.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.