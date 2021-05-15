Much-loved Aberdeen playpark reopens after upgrade works

A much-loved playpark at the heart of an Aberdeen community has reopened following a major upgrade.

Craigiebuckler playpark, located just off Burnieboozle Crescent, has reopened to children and families.

It had been closed and fenced off for a month to allow the work to take place.

In addition to new play equipment, the nearby football goals have also been spruced up by Aberdeen City Council staff.

The facilities are now open and ready to use following an inspection by safety experts.

Upgrades ‘very welcome’

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said: “This is a very welcome upgrade for the community. There are a lot of young families and the new equipment will give much fun and pleasure.

“I am delighted that the needs of children are being addressed in this way. This is good timing for the summer period.

“It’s also good that the goal posts have been spruced up although they are quite large. We could really do with a smaller scale football set up for the use of younger people in the area.”

Park revamp ‘real success’

Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources convener Ryan Houghton said: “The play area refurbishment at Craigiebuckler has been a real success with the local children, who are already enjoying the new play equipment and it is great to see them have such fun and playing.

“The area is a perfect setting for play, and the new equipment adds to the natural play and adventure available in the surrounding woodland.

“The team responsible are delighted and thank all officers, suppliers and contractors involved.

“We all look forward to the play area being enjoyed by local children and those visiting for years to come.”