Overnight closure and lane closures rescheduled for Haudagain roundabout

By Ana Da Silva
April 29, 2021, 2:33 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Road users are warned that work planned on the Haudagain roundabout has been rescheduled for next week.

The works, as part of the Haudagain Junction Improvement project, were originally planned for Monday, April 26 but were cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Instead, the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road between Auchmill Terrace and the Haudagain Roundabout will now shut overnight from May 4 at 7pm until May 5 at 7am.

This is being done to facilitate the safe setup of a new traffic management arrangement.

As of May 5, lanes one and two of the eastbound carriageway will be closed off to motorists for approximately four weeks to allow for essential works.

Lane three will be open for eastbound traffic, and a 30mph speed restriction will be in place on the eastbound carriageway.

All lanes on the westbound carriageway will be open for westbound traffic.

During this stage of work, the entrance road to the retail units will be closed and the road will be used as both access and exit from the shops.

This is a necessary safety measure for all road users and the construction staff who will be undertaking work.

Road users are reminded that a contraflow on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at North Anderson Drive also continues to be in place and are asked to plan their journey in advance.

Transport Scotland apologised “any inconvenience caused” and thanked the “community and road users for their continued cooperation”.

